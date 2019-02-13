Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Sue Hix Grady. View Sign





KINSTON - Betty Sue Hix Grady, 77, slipped the bonds of earth on February 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, John Alfred and Sue Cox Hix of Rocky Mount, Virginia. Betty is survived by three sons, Kenneth Gerald Wade, Jr. (Paige Crawford), John Thomas Wade, and Richard Lee Wade; three stepchildren, Jean, Larry, and Alex; and five grandchildren, McKenzie, Kyle, Zachary, Chase, and Jacob. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Frances Hix Padden (Ernie); nephew Jace; niece Whitney; and beloved cousins, Mary Elizabeth Hix-Baldwin and Ann Hix McMullen. Betty was lovingly cared-for by her son John, during her long illness. Betty was a kind, gentle and caring person. During her life she enjoyed stamp collecting, antiquing, and jigsaw puzzles. During her working years, Betty was an accountant and tax preparer. She was an early environmentalist, a registered birdwatcher, and a member of the Audubon Society. Betty was a passionate music lover and enjoyed her favorite bands in many venues across the country, collecting numerous friends along the way. All who knew Betty will miss her unique wit and wisdom. If you'd like to honor Betty's memory, please contribute to The Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, NC, Audubon.org , or . A celebration of Betty's life will be announced once plans have been finalized. Published in Free Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

