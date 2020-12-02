Betty Thomas Carraway, 83, of Kinston, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Hospice House in Greenville with her children by her side.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 to 4 pm at Edwards Funeral Home. Because of Covid, the family requests that you please wear a mask.
Betty was born March 12, 1937, in Lenoir County to the late Robert and Grace Thomas. Betty spent a lot of her days growing up at her grandparents' General Store that was located in the Kinston Regional Jetport during the time it served as a military base. She graduated from Wheat Swamp High School in 1957. A year later, on October 26, 1958, she married the love of her life, Cecil Carraway. She used to say she saved quarters for 6 months just to buy her wedding dress. This year would have marked their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Betty worked in the kitchens of Vermillion Vending Co. as a full-time baker where she later retired. Betty loved to read, a past time shared with her husband. Betty loved her "fur babies." On warm days you could find her on the porch drinking coffee as her fur-babies played in the front yard. Betty loved Sunday dinners with the family, scrapbooking, sewing, and watching her daytime "stories" on the TV. Her favorite place to be was at the beach in an oceanfront room with the balcony door open so she could hear the waves crashing. She was kind, loving, and loyal to her friends and family. She was Mama to her daughter and her son, as well as her grandchildren, or her "girls" as she referred to them. That title carried on to her great-grandchildren, except for her great-grandson, who for some reason dubbed her "old-mama."
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Carraway. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Carraway Bryant and husband Joe; son, Kevin Carraway; three grandchildren, Amanda Stroud and husband Joseph; Ashley Anderson and husband Travis; Harleigh Bryant and fiancé Noah Blackman; two great-grandchildren, Tabitha Stroud and Sean Stroud; a sister, Phyllis Jackson and husband Randy; a nephew Scott Jackson his wife Kim and children; a beloved aunt, Ruth Flowers; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
