Betty Thomas Carraway, 83, of Kinston, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home.

Because of Covid, the family request that you please wear a mask.

Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.



