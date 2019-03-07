BEULAVILLE - Betty Thomas Jones, 86, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville. A graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her children. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019