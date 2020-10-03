Betty Turner

Pink Hill - Betty Faye Turner, 79, of Pink Hill, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home.
She is a member of Whaley's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Betty retired from Caswell Developmental Center with 45 years of service.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruth Turner. Surviving are sisters, Margaret Turner Whitfield, Patsy Ruth Turner and Glenda Kaye Turner and friend, Rodney James; brother, A.W. Turner Jr. and wife, Shirley; nieces, Ellen Whitfield Lancaster and husband, Tony, Susan Stilley Whitfield, and Whitney Turner; nephews, Robbie Whitfield and William Turner and wife. Angie; great-nieces, Courtney and Elizabeth Whitfield, Cassidy Jacoby, and Paige Lancaster, and great-nephews, Cameron and Christian Turner.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all caregivers, especially Debbie Hair and Teresa Sanderson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill, officiated by the Reverend Ronnie Taylor.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com