Beulah Cornelia Davis Hussey, 98, of 1915 Ann Avenue, Raleigh, formerly of Kinston, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh.

Funeral service will be held noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 at United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle in Kinston with limited people and masks. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Gardens in the Georgetown Community, Kinston.

She is survived by her daughters.

Viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing and masks funeral home and cemetery.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



