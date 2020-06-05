Beulah Mae Hawkins , 99, 107 E. Peyton Ave. Kinston, died Sunday, May 31,2020 at Signature Health Care in Kinston.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at noon Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Southview Cemetery. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.



