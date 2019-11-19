Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Foss. View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Interment 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE – Beverly Mitchell Foss, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Beverly was born in Wayne County on January 10, 1952 to Katie Ellen Rose Mitchell of Goldsboro and the late L.E. Mitchell. She was a valued employee of 30 years at Caswell Center where she served as a health care technician. Beverly had been awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award for her dedicated service by Eastern Wayne Elementary School. Beverly was a beautiful person whose loving spirit radiated the joy she experienced in living every day of her life. She was deeply devoted to her family and was happiest when she was spending time in family/friend gatherings. In her battle with cancer, she was a constant inspiration, and those who knew her will always remember her joy in living, her laughter, her positive attitude, her caring and loving ways and of course, her courage. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Beverly's life at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Gerald Fowler officiating. Interment will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. In addition to her mother, Beverly is survived by her daughter, Michelle F. Weatherford and husband John, of Goldsboro; son, Rickey Foss, Jr. and wife Kristina; grandchildren, Kevin Foss, Waylon Foss, Caroline Foss and Will Weatherford; sisters, Brenda M.



LA GRANGE – Beverly Mitchell Foss, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Beverly was born in Wayne County on January 10, 1952 to Katie Ellen Rose Mitchell of Goldsboro and the late L.E. Mitchell. She was a valued employee of 30 years at Caswell Center where she served as a health care technician. Beverly had been awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award for her dedicated service by Eastern Wayne Elementary School. Beverly was a beautiful person whose loving spirit radiated the joy she experienced in living every day of her life. She was deeply devoted to her family and was happiest when she was spending time in family/friend gatherings. In her battle with cancer, she was a constant inspiration, and those who knew her will always remember her joy in living, her laughter, her positive attitude, her caring and loving ways and of course, her courage. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Beverly's life at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Gerald Fowler officiating. Interment will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. In addition to her mother, Beverly is survived by her daughter, Michelle F. Weatherford and husband John, of Goldsboro; son, Rickey Foss, Jr. and wife Kristina; grandchildren, Kevin Foss, Waylon Foss, Caroline Foss and Will Weatherford; sisters, Brenda M. Smith of Rosewood, Deborah M. Wells and husband Ray, of Fremont and Sheila M. Rollins and husband Nelson, of Rosewood; brother, Lee Mitchell and wife Terri, of Black Creek; and a large extended family that she loved very much. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Free Will Baptist Church 6260 Washington Street, LaGrange, NC 28551(earmarked Beverly – Operation Christmas Child). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home. Published in Free Press on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close