KINSTON - Beverly Gordon Moore Murphy, age 79 of 1401 Greenbriar Road, Kinston passed away Wednesday, January 29 at her home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Beverly was born October 20, 1940 in Richmond, VA. She was the daughter of George Rieves Moore, Jr. and Georgina Mary Gordon Moore. She was a graduate of Hermitage High School and Averett College. Beverly remained in Danville, VA for many years. Surviving are her husband, James F. Murphy of the home; daughter, Laura Murphy Stewart of the home; grandchildren, Gabriel Aaron Stewart of Wilmington, NC, Skyler Paige Stewart and husband Reed Kimbrell, of Whitsett, NC, Colin Reed Stewart of the home; and brother, John Robert Moore and wife Jane, of Florida. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Southwood Elementary School PTA, 1245 North Carolina Highway 58, South, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020