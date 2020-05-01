Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Von Canon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KINSTON - William "Bill" Von Canon, 77, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020. Bill was born in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 15, 1943 to the late Charles Banner Von Canon and Aileen Hughes Von Canon. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army reserve. A Mason and Shriner, Bill was a member of Cranberry Lodge #598.

Bill had a zest for life with a gift for making friends. He was a dedicated family man and proud of his family and family heritage. Bill was confident in his abilities and God's provisions. He would jokingly say "I may not always be right but I'm never wrong." He had a positive impacted on people's lives.

Brian wrote "I still can't believe it. Not many people have made the impact on me the way you have and I will always have you in my heart to thank for that."

Pam said "When my Dad died, he told me I could call him Dad." She did and became Bill's "daughter" through his love and caring.

Bill hoarded memories, everything from his first pay check stub to every card the children ever sent him. He loved his family, had a special bond with Donna and treated his mother-in-law like a mother.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia; three daughters Angela Adams, husband Matt; Valerie Brown, husband Bobby; Heather Gladson; son William Von Canon, Jr.; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Von Canon, Jr., wife Penny and sister-in-law Donna Lohr.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.





