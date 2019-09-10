SNOW HILL - Mr. William Langley "Bill" Walston Sr., 82, died Saturday evening, September 7, 2019, at his residence. A native of Greene County, he was born May 12, 1937, the son of Harry L. and Esther Walston. Bill was a graduate of the Snow Hill High School and a veteran of the US Army having served at the conclusion of the Korean War with 101st Infantry on peacekeeping missions stationed in Korea for 16 months. Following his retirement from farming, Bill managed a Greene County Recycling Site where he enjoyed visiting with and helping the citizens of the county. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Pat Lassiter Walston who died in 2015; siblings, George Harper Walston and Belva Roberts Walston Graves; and a great-grandchild, Hunter Chase Barfield.His surviving family includes his children, William Langley "Billy" Walston, Jr. of Johnson City, TN, Edward Keith Walston and wife Donna, of Snow Hill, and Tammy Walston Jones and husband Mike, of Walstonburg; grandchildren, Susan Gayle Walston, Jacqueline Elizabeth Conigliaro, Robyn Amanda Campbell, Samuel Blake Jones, Katelynn Michael Jones, and Eric Langley Walston; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Walston and Alice Lassiter Creech, both of Snow Hill; and cousins, Evelyn Harper Walston Lane of Mt. Olive and Richard and Mary Lassiter of Chapel Hill. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, September 11th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Hospice Chaplain Thomas Meade officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the Walston residence. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or the s, 1990 Fordham Dr Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019