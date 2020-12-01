1/1
Billie Gilgo Anderson
LA GRANGE - Billie Gilgo Anderson died on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the daughter of Tom and Lucy Gilgo of Oriental.
In her youth, Billie was a member of the North Carolina All-Star basketball team.
A graveside service to remember Billie's life will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Rouse Funeral Home from 11:00 until 1:00 prior to the service.
Billie is survived by her husband Jimmie of the home, son Tom and wife Crystal and granddaughter Mason of Wilson, and son Steve and fiancée Kay Bailey of La Grange, brothers Paul of Walkertown, George and wife Evelyn of Wilmington, Jack and wife Betty of Oriental, and sister Blanche of Newport, and many nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Kayla Cox of Newport, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Nina and husband James of Cove City, Sylvia of Oriental, Jane of Orlando and Peggy and husband Philip of Greensboro, and brother Jimmy of Morehead City.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Portsmouth Island at www.friendsofportsmouthisland.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home.




Published in Free Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
