LA GRANGE - William "Billy" Scott Brame, 44, died Friday, March 29, 2019. A graveside memorial service to honor and remember Billy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. A time of fellowship will immediately follow the graveside service. Memorial contributions to honor Billy's life may be made to Lenoir County SPCA, PO Box 1481 Kinston, NC 28503, or Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019