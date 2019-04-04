Obituary

LA GRANGE - William "Billy" Scott Brame, 44, died Friday, March 29, 2019. A graveside memorial service to honor and remember Billy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. A time of fellowship will immediately follow the graveside service. Memorial contributions to honor Billy's life may be made to Lenoir County SPCA, PO Box 1481 Kinston, NC 28503, or Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317.

