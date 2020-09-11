KINSTON - Billy Ray Heath, age 78, died September 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was the son of Willie Ray and Lucille Skinner Heath.
He lived most of his life in the Sandy Bottom area of Lenoir County. He made his home in Greene County for sixteen years, where he made many lifelong friends. He returned to his homeplace in 2013 where he lived until his death. He was a farmer and the owner/operator of Billy Heath Septic Tank Service.
He is survived by his wife Jeannette of the home, his son and wife, Billy Jr and Fabiola Heath, stepdaughter Jennifer Panichelli, stepson and wife Corey and April Panichelli. His grandchildren, Sophia and Matthew Heath and his stepgrandchild Tyson Panichelli. He is also survived by his brother Ken and wife Betty Heath and brother-in-law Emmett Taylor along with many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother Gray, brothers Eddie and Doug, sister Ann Taylor and dear friends Sam, Pete, and Bud Johnson
Graveside services will be held 3:00pm Friday, September 11, at Westview Cemetery in Kinston. The family will receive friends immediately after the service and other times at the home. The family requests that masks be worn and social-distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Community Home Care & Hospice, 115 Airport Road Kinston, NC 28504.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.