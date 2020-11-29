1/1
Billy Ray Price
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Ray Price, 75, of Cumberland, Virginia, passed away on November 21, 2020. Billy was born December 24, 1944, in Lenoir County, to Paul E. Price and Mary Louise S. Price. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Ramona P. Huggins of Kinston, N.C.
Billy grew up, and for many years lived in and enjoyed his hometown of Kinston. He was a hardworking man who was devoted to his chosen trade of an electrician. After retirement, Billy enjoyed living the farm life in Virginia and raising various farm animals.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Price, of the home; son, Billy R. Price (Sondra) of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandson, Brandon Riddle of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Bobby F. Price (Marianna) of Kinston; and several nephews, niece, cousins and many special friends.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held later. He will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. For condolences, please see www.blileys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved