Billy Tyndall
Billy Wayne Tyndall, 75, of Kinston, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Tyndall and Sudie Harper Tyndall.
Billy served his country in the U. S. Air Force and worked as a technician for Carolina Telephone Company for 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed fishing and spending his time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister, Ida Moore; brothers, Dean Tyndall and wife, Brenda, Dennis Tyndall and wife, Betty, and Bobby Tyndall, all of Deep Run; sons, Tim Ham and wife, Stephanie, of Winterville, and Stephen Ham of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Davis Ham and ViVi Kate Ham; and several other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of masks is suggested.
Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
