DOVER - Billy Wilson Hodges, 90, of Dover passed away Saturday, October 26 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home of Kinston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Mavis Hodges and a brother, Bobbie Hodges. He was a graduate of the class of 1948 of Dover High School and upon graduation he entered the United States Navy where he served for four years during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Dover United Methodist Church. He and his wife farmed in Craven County for 25 years until his retirement in 1991. During his farming years he held positions on Lenoir/Jones/Craven Drainage District, the Soil and Water Conservation Service and the Farm Service Agency Board of Craven County. Billy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise Hughes Hodges; daughters, Theresa Hodges of Dover, Kathryn Perkins and husband Troy, of Winterville, NC; son James "Jim" Hodges and wife Karin, of Creedmoor, NC; four grandchildren, Emily Perkins Hudson and husband Josh, and Elizabeth Perkins all of Winterville, NC, Seth Hodges and Rebecca Hodges of Creedmoor, NC; sisters, Sue Hodges Wilkinson and husband Dr. Robert "Bob" of Winston-Salem, NC and Linda Hodges Hicks of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Ann Hughes McColl and husband Merrill, of Rexford, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his caregivers throughout the years, especially Annette Gibbs, the COACH Program of the Veteran's Administration and to all the staff and caregivers of the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston, NC. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm at Dover United Methodist Church, Dover, NC with Pastor Clint White officiating. Visitation will be at the home at other times. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Dover United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Dover, NC 28526 or the Dover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Dover, NC 28526. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019