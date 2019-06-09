KINSTON - Mr. William Howard "Billy" Wright, age 57, passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday morning, June 7, 2019. A native of Craven County, Billy was born September 9, 1961, the son of Charles Fletcher and Mary Jane Blaylock Wright. Billy's post-secondary education led him to Charleston and Chowan before completing his graduate studies at Southeastern Baptist Seminary. An educator by profession, Billy taught both US and World History, Civics and Economics at North Lenoir High School for 19 years. A man of Christian faith with a true servant's heart, Billy had been a beloved member of Grace Fellowship since 2015.
Billy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Venita Wiley Wright; daughters, Sabrina Wright and Calista Wright; sister, Janie Wright and husband, Greg of South Carolina; mother-in-law, Lolita Blackmon and husband, Oscar of Kinston; and his church family of Grace Fellowship. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a brother, James Wright.
A Celebration of Life to remember and honor Billy will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 11th, at Grace Fellowship. The family will greet friends and attendees immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wright Family Fund, c/o Grace Fellowship, 327 Academy Heights Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com.
Published in Free Press on June 9, 2019