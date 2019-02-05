Obituary

LA GRANGE - Bishop Quincy Gardner Jr., 71, of 3934 Ed Herring Road, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Love Temple United Holy Church in Goldsboro. Interment will follow in the Old Mill Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service of La Grange.



Published in Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close