LA GRANGE - Bishop Quincy Gardner Jr., 71, of 3934 Ed Herring Road, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Love Temple United Holy Church in Goldsboro. Interment will follow in the Old Mill Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service of La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019