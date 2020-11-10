KINSTON - Bobbie Deloris Bailey Teachey, 75, of Kinston, passed away with peace and grace on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Wake Medical in Raleigh, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bailey and Mavis Josey Bailey; baby daughter, Shelby Lee Teachey; sister, Virginia Bailey, and son-in-law, Nelson Blizzard.
Bobbie was a very active member of Freedom Fellowship Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, William T. Teachey; daughter, Lynn Blizzard, of Deep Run; son, William T. Teachey, Jr. and wife, Renee of the home; grandchildren, Heather B. Abrams and husband, Stewart, of Deep Run and Aaron Blizzard of La Grange; great-grandchildren, Finlee Blizzard and Mary Madison Abrams; sister, Linda Stroud of Kinston; brother, Ronnie Bailey and wife, Sue, of Michigan, and her beloved dog, "Precious".
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Lynn Blizzard.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com