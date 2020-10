James Robert "Bobby" Carter, 75, of Walstonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral services with military honors will be held graveside 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday following the service and other times at the Carter residence

Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home.



