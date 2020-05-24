KINSTON - Bobby Dawson Sr., 81, of Kinston passed away peaceful in his sleep on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Wellington Park.
He is survived by his son, Bobby Dawson, Jr. of Hope Mills; sisters, Cora Lee Turner of Kinston and Mary Lou Manning and husband Edward of Kinston; brother, Ray Franklin Dawson of Mt. Olive and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, a graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange with Pastor Chris Turner officiation. Visitation will be held at the home of the sister, 305 Christian Lane, Kinston, NC 28504.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on May 24, 2020