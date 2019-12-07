KINSTON - Bobby Hardy, 85, of 210 Rhodes Ave., died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at UNC Lenoir HealthCare Hospital.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at St Augustine Episcopal Church, 707 E. Lenoir Avenue. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Chardia Mae Chadwick Hardy of the home.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the funeral home from 3-7 p.m.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 7, 2019