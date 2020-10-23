1/
Bobby Lee Thaggard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Lee Thaggard, 69, of 312 Warren Avenue, Kinston, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kinston.
Graveside service will be held noon Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at BrownTown Memorial Cemetery, Snow Hill.
He is survived by his wife , Yvonne Loftin Thaggard and his children of Kinston.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
The family will be at 1904 Tower Hill Road, Kinston.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1366
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved