Bobby Lee Thaggard, 69, of 312 Warren Avenue, Kinston, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kinston.

Graveside service will be held noon Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at BrownTown Memorial Cemetery, Snow Hill.

He is survived by his wife , Yvonne Loftin Thaggard and his children of Kinston.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

The family will be at 1904 Tower Hill Road, Kinston.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



