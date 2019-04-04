KINSTON - Bobby Ray McDonald, 62, of 305 Spence St., died Sunday, March 31, 2019. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church, Rocky Run. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019