KINSTON - Bobby Ray McDonald, 62, of 305 Spence St., died Sunday, March 31, 2019. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church, Rocky Run. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
