Bobby Sampson

Service Information
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1028
KIINSTON - Mr. Bobby Sampson, 79, transitioned at his residence, 505 Martin Drive, Kinston, NC, Wednesday, April 6, 2020. Funeral services for immediate family only, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Mills Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Saint T. Robinson as eulogist. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with no more than 10 people in building at a time. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sampson of the home; daughters, Sherinita (Daniel) Green of Spring Lake, NC, Shawnette Sampson of Kinston, NC, Lashun (Stacy) Mills of Midlothian, Texas, Loreal (Purnell) Koonce of Jonesboro, GA; and son, Bobby P. Sampson of Columbus, GA. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mills Funeral Home is entrusted with his funeral arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
