SNOW HILL - Bonnie Mae Brown Carraway passed peacefully at home on September 11, 2020 at the age of 85. She has lived in Greene County most of her life on Sixth street, where her parents and brother and his family also lived. Bonnie has two daughters, Sarah Carraway and Anna Turner. Sarah lived with her mother and Anna lives in Wyoming with her husband, Rory Turner and daughter Bonnie Bree.
Bonnie had a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics, and later received a Masters degree in Counseling. She was a graduate from East Carolina University. Her career began as a home economics teacher and later as a guidance counselor in Greene County Schools.
She became a guidance counselor at Lenoir Community College, then was offered a position as Dean of Women at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. After returning home to Snow Hill, she worked for Greene Lamp Inc for about ten years. While working at Greene Lamp, she organized programs such as Meals on Wheels, and wrote many grants for funding.
Later she wanted to return to the public school system, and was offered an interim position as counselor at Woodington Middle School. She was then offered a position at Frink Middle School as guidance counselor where she worked for many years until she retired.
She loved her daughters and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Claudia Church (Chris) who resides in Wyoming, Elizabeth Whitley (Matthew) who resides in Snow Hill, and Bonnie Bree, who also resides in Wyoming with her parents. Great grandchildren include Braxton and Claude Fields, and Summer and Julia Whitley. She has two special nephews, Butch Brown and Allen Brown.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was the first seminary teacher in North Carolina for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She also held various positions within the church. Her love and devotion of the gospel was evident throughout her life. Bonnie lived to serve her family and those in need. Throughout her journal she continuously mentions having challenges but meeting them through faith and the power of prayer.
In Bonnie's later years, she was so blessed to have the companionship and love of two special people, Sylvia Tyndall and Pat Jones.
As a family, we are also very grateful for Tracy Morris, who took such loving care of our mother in the final days of her life.
Bonnie was blessed to be home with both of her daughters and surrounded by family and close friends in her final days.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Snow Hill City Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greene County Interfaith.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.