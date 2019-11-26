|
KINSTON - Brandon Scott Holton of Kinston, born June 22, 1994 to Randy and Althea Holton passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 800 Rountree St. in Kinston. Burial of cremains will immediately follow the service in St. Mary's Garden. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall. The family will receive visitors at other times at Brandon's home, 2700 Westridge Road, Kinston. He grew up in Kinston and graduated from North Lenoir High School. After high school, Brandon attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Even though his years were short, his impact on those who knew and loved him was vast. He had a competitive nature and often found excitement in determining how well he could perform. This competitive spirit led him to participate in many sports from roller hockey to baseball and football, earn a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and earn Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts of America. Brandon excelled in academics and wrote a poem, "Fun at Myrtle Beach" that was published in Family Treasure: Places I Have Traveled. Brandon won a spelling bee and writing contest and was a member of the National Honor Society. Brandon loved nature and was truly a nurturer from the smallest creature to humans alike. He cared deeply about people and desired to pursue a social work degree in order to assist those in need. He loved lizards and snakes and could often be seen catching them in his yard and other places he visited. Fishing and water sports were also favorite pastimes. Brandon didn't care whether he caught fish, he just loved the sport. There were numerous occasions when Brandon and his friends would pool their monies and go jet-skiing/ wake boarding. A self-described thrill seeker, Brandon loved roller coasters and amusement parks, which his family visited each year during vacation. Brandon was definitely a free spirit with an inquisitive mind well beyond his years. Just an answer to a question was never enough; he needed to know "why." He longed for facts versus opinions. From a small child he had no problem speaking his mind and making you think to answer his questions. He was practical believing that everything had a purpose. Brandon is survived by his parents, Randy and Althea Holton; his fiancée, Caroline Patten; his extended family, as well as his numerous friends and the family dog, Cooper. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Brandon Holton to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 800 Rountree St. Kinston, NC 28501 or Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 26, 2019