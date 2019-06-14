KINSTON - Brenda D. Hooker Wooten, 60, of 502 Greenmead Drive, closed her eyes into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at Church of Faith and Deliverance Church. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home from 3-7:00 PM. She is survived by her children, Chaka Jones Sambou and Marcus Jones; and her mother, Edna B. Hooker. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on June 14, 2019