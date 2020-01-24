WINTERVILLE - Eldress Brenda Grace Branch Hutchins, 72, of 2968 - B Kinsey Loop, Formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Koinonia Christian Center Church in Greenville. Private family viewing will be held at the church from 10:30-11 a.m. A public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. No viewing will be held at the funeral home. Family and friends will be received at 974 Ellery Drive, Greenville. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020