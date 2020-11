Brenda Joyce Kilpatrick Edwards, 70, of 511 N. Queen Street, Kinston, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Kinston.

She is survived by her sisters.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store