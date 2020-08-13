January 20, 1951-August 9, 2020
Kinston-Brenda Kathleen Hull, 69, was welcomed into her eternal home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Brenda was born in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late William Jefferson and Dorothy Morgan Jefferson. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a son, Ernest "Ernie" Martin Hull, and a brother, Bill Jefferson.
Brenda met the love of her life, Jim, in December of 1976. She noticed Jim outside working on his car, and decided it was the perfect time to make her move. After getting her makeup just right, Brenda headed out the door to check her mail and say hello. Instantly, they realized how much they had in common and became the best of friends. Twelve weeks later, the two were married and have been inseparable since. Although Brenda became Jim's wife, she never stopped being his girlfriend.
Brenda was a great leader in her home as she and Jim raised their three boys. She could run a tight ship, and the boys knew that when she asked them to do something, she expected them to do it right then.
Saltwater fishing was a favorite pastime for Brenda. She and the family spent many happy hours on the water or camping. Not only did the family enjoy some great times together, but Brenda received a little reprieve from the chores of home. When it was camping time, it was Jim's turn to do the cooking!
Brenda was a lover of music, especially the compositions of Elvis Presley. She was quick to tell Jim that he was her second choice for marriage, as Elvis was definitely the first.
A service to celebrate and remember Brenda's life will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rouse Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jim Hull; children Jimmie Hull and wife Julie, William Hull and wife, Crystal, Jerry Read, Debbie Minnick, and Ricky Read; grandchildren, Adam Hull and Emma Hull; siblings, Raymond Jefferson and Carolyn Caristo; and her canine companions, Nick and Cindy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.