Brian Christian Brightwell, 23, of 110 Candlewood Drive, Greenville, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson Street, Greenville.
Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 1, 2020