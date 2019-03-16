Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Joseph Wolf. View Sign

KINSTON - Brian Joseph Wolf, 55, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at UNC Lenoir HealthCare. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his friends and family and working with stained glass art. Brian was born in Emporia, KS to Carla Anne Wolf and the late Samuel Joseph Wolf. Brian worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction with G.P. Jenkins Inc. Survivors include his mother of Salisbury, MD; daughter Kelli "Brianne" Chase Revels and husband Jonathan, of Asheville; sister Raye Anne Poso and husband Donald, of Salisbury, MD; brother Wayne Wolf and wife Shelia, of Kinston; fiancée Tina Paschal; nine grandchildren; and many special family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 7:00 pm with visitation to follow. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston

1608 W Vernon Ave.

Kinston , NC 28504

