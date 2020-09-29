TRENTON - Bruce Harris Andrews, 88, of Trenton passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at home. He was a loving daddy, grandaddy, pappy, brother, friend, and husband of 64 years. Bruce retired from the City of Kinston. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents; McKinley and Lillie Burkett Andrews, daughter; Wanda Catherine Andrews and daughter-in-law; Betty Stroud Andrews.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Frances Griffin Andrews; son, Anthony Andrews; daughter, Monica Hill and husband Ruffin; grandchildren, Garrett Andrews and wife Candace, Tyler Andrews and wife Katie, Andrew Hill and wife Hannah; great-grandchildren, Harris Andrews, Hayes Andrews, and Allie Andrews; sister, Grace Griffin; brothers, Joe Andrews, Clyde Andrews and wife Betty Lou, Leslie Andrews and wife Jean.
The family also wants to extend a special thanks to Dr. Gary Heck for his care and friendship in taking care of Bruce and his family.
Graveside services will be held at the Andrews Family Cemetery in Trenton on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.