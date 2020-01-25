April 1, 1965 – January 15, 2020
WOODBRIDGE, VA - Bryan "Brian" Keith Johnson, 54, of Woodbridge, died January 15, 2020 suddenly in his home. He was born April 1, 1965 in Petersburg, Virginia. Bryan enjoyed riding motorcycles, a member of Guilty Ones MC of Northern Virginia, photography, RC cars, the beach, and watching the Washington Redskins. He is survived by his daughter, Hannah J. Johnson (the highlight of his life); and son, Nick Teschner; his parents, Wilber and Bernice (Dail) Johnson; sisters, Deborah Johnson Grubby (Dennis), Hope Ashworth (Clay), Darlene Graham, Cindy Grant (Gary); and brother, Bruce Johnson (Peggy). Family and friends will have a time of visitation from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rouse Funeral Home, 108 N. Caswell St, La Grange, NC. A graveside service will follow, beginning at 3:30 pm at Maplewood Cemetery, Kinston, NC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the children's hospital of your choice or the Toys for Tots program in Bryan's memory. Arrangements in North Carolina are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Online condolences may be made at www.rousefh.com
Published in Free Press on Jan. 25, 2020