Bryan Coy "B. C." Carlyle, 85, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11am in Westview Cemetery.
B. C., a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, retired from Dupont after 35 years and was the owner of Carlyle Electric. He was an avid golfer and a member of Falling Creek Golf Course where he will be remembered as a true competitor. He also a member of Spilman Memorial Baptist Church. B. C. was a husband, father, grandfather and great mentor and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rena Carlyle and a son, Stuart Wayne Carlyle.
B. C. is survived by his children, Mary Bryan Carlyle of Cape Carteret and Wheeler Coy Carlyle and wife Sharon; daughter-in-law, Shannon Carlyle; granddaughters, Meredith and Madison Carlyle; and a brother, Shelby Lou "Shag" Carlyle and wife Betty Jean, all of Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
B. C., a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, retired from Dupont after 35 years and was the owner of Carlyle Electric. He was an avid golfer and a member of Falling Creek Golf Course where he will be remembered as a true competitor. He also a member of Spilman Memorial Baptist Church. B. C. was a husband, father, grandfather and great mentor and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rena Carlyle and a son, Stuart Wayne Carlyle.
B. C. is survived by his children, Mary Bryan Carlyle of Cape Carteret and Wheeler Coy Carlyle and wife Sharon; daughter-in-law, Shannon Carlyle; granddaughters, Meredith and Madison Carlyle; and a brother, Shelby Lou "Shag" Carlyle and wife Betty Jean, all of Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jul. 28, 2020.