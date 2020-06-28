Bryan Coy "B. C." Carlyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Coy "B. C." Carlyle, 85, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11am in Westview Cemetery.
B. C., a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, retired from Dupont after 35 years and was the owner of Carlyle Electric. He was an avid golfer and a member of Falling Creek Golf Course where he will be remembered as a true competitor. He also a member of Spilman Memorial Baptist Church. B. C. was a husband, father, grandfather and great mentor and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rena Carlyle and a son, Stuart Wayne Carlyle.
B. C. is survived by his children, Mary Bryan Carlyle of Cape Carteret and Wheeler Coy Carlyle and wife Sharon; daughter-in-law, Shannon Carlyle; granddaughters, Meredith and Madison Carlyle; and a brother, Shelby Lou "Shag" Carlyle and wife Betty Jean, all of Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved