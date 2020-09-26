1/
Bryce Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - Bryce Devon Dixon, 20, died Sept. 19, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rolling With Jesus Ministries, Kinston with burial following at Mills family cemetery, Winterville.
Survivors include father and mother, Apostle Donnie Dixon and Latrice Moore Dixon; brothers, Dontrell Dixon, all of the home; Deontrez Bouie, Marquise Bouie, both of Kinston; and sisters, Chadonia Dixon of Grifton, Davia Garrett of Greenville, Dontriona Dixon, ForGod Dixon, both of the home.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved