Bryce Dixon

KINSTON - Bryce Devon Dixon, 20, died Sept. 19, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rolling With Jesus Ministries, Kinston with burial following at Mills family cemetery, Winterville.

Survivors include father and mother, Apostle Donnie Dixon and Latrice Moore Dixon; brothers, Dontrell Dixon, all of the home; Deontrez Bouie, Marquise Bouie, both of Kinston; and sisters, Chadonia Dixon of Grifton, Davia Garrett of Greenville, Dontriona Dixon, ForGod Dixon, both of the home.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.



