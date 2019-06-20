KINSTON - Burl Perry Merritt Jr., 58, of Kinston passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Burl Perry Merritt, Sr. and sister, Pamela Potter. Perry was a loving son, brother and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing pool and always willing to lend a helping hand with a friendly smile. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He is survived by his mother, Jean Merritt; brother, Donald Merritt and wife Vickie; and many special nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Friday, June 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on June 20, 2019