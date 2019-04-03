FORT BARNWELL - Byrtle Hawkins Mitchell, 93, of Fort Barnwell, NC, went to meet her Heavenly Father March 27, 2019. She was born Nov. 1, 1925 and lived a long and productive life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dal Mitchell; she is survived by three children, Loretta Mitchell Huggins, Dal Arnold Mitchell, and Fay Mitchell. Also left to cherish her memory are four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, five siblings and a host of relatives and friends. Byrtle was a joyful spirit and a teacher in Craven County Schools in Vanceboro for 30 years. She loved teaching, gardening, helping others, and the color red. Visitation is Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at St. Edward's FWB Church in Fort Barnwell where rites by the Order of the Eastern Star chapter will be held, and public remarks shared. The funeral will be Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m., at St. John AME Zion Church in Fort Barnwell. Services are by Swinson Funeral Service in Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019