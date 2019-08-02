ALBERTSON - Calvin Coolidge Turner, Sr., 92, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. He was one of the founders and owners of Pink Hill Funeral Home. He was a member of Smith's Presbyterian Church and Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #304. Coolidge was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Rogers Turner and daughter, JoAnne Barrow. He is survived by two daughters, Joy Turner, and Faye Thompson and husband Gary; two sons, Thomas Turner and wife Angela, and C.C. Turner, Jr. and wife Penny; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Perry. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Turner Family Cemetery in Albertson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Smith's Presbyterian Church c/o Russell Tucker, 464 N. NC Hwy 11, Pink Hill, NC or Kitty Askins, 107 Handley Park Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019