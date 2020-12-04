Cardelia Naomi "Weight" Poole , 69, of 411 E. Washington Street, Kinston, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, La Grange.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Poole of La Grange and LaSonya Poole of Kinston; five sisters, Wnydola Sutton, Dyphelia Blount, Debra Bruton, all of La Grange. Edna Battle, Shelia Poole, both of Kinston; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart , limited seating of 50. Please wear a mask when attending the service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Funeral Home of Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store