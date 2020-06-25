KINSTON - Carl Andrew Jones, 82, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jones; parents, Sam and Mattie Jones and brother, Coy "C.J." Jones.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Laureen Taylor and husband Chris Taylor of Pink Hill; son, Samuel Jones and wife Wendy of Clayton; grandchildren, Robert Taylor, Richard Taylor, Matthew Jones and Jennifer Jones and great grandchildren, Brady, Jasmine and Reagan.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Barnett and Pastor Ashley Summerlin officiating. Visitation will follow the funeral services. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Westview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Jackson Heights OFWB Church, 285 Camellia Street, Kinston, NC 28504.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 25, 2020.