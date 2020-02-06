KINSTON - Carl "Sneady" Williams, 78, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Retha Williams; sons, Robert "Billy Bob" Allen Williams and J. Baby. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sadie Williford Williams of the home; daughters, Rita Atkinson and husband Jeffery, of Kinston, Pam Williams Lanier of Richlands, Tammy Williams Ellis of Richlands; son, Terry Williams of Wilson; grandchildren, Amy Sandlin, Crystal Letchworth, Jeffery Atkinson, Jacob Williams, Carl B. Williams, Lauren Woodcock, Terry Williams, Justyn Boling, Dennah Hunt, Brandi Harris and Jesse Thomas; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home with the Rev. Amos Sykes officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Westview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020