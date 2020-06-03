Carleen N. Houston, 87, passed to her eternal home on May 23, 2020. Born in Kinston, NC, she was the eldest of the late Nora and Joe Nobles. Educated in Lenoir County, Carleen graduated from Adkins High School in 1952. Afterward, she fell in love and married Allen O. Houston, remaining his lifelong sapphire for over 62 years. Blessed with four children, they traveled the world during his 30-year military career. As a faithful member for over 60 years at Little Zion Baptist Church, she enriched the lives of many generations. Active in the Aberdeen community, she always exercised her right to vote.

Carleen is proceeded in death by her husband, Allen Houston; son, Vincent Houston; brothers Joe, Duffy and Walter Nobles. She is survived by her children Norma (Timothy) Myers, Carleen Yetta and Christopher Houston; siblings Mildred and Theodore Nobles; sister-in-law Shirley Nobles; grandchildren Dane, Alex and Morgan Arrington; Avery Myers; Christina and Ashawntae Houston and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Viewing to be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Burial will immediately follow.

Announcement by R. Swinson Funeral Services.



