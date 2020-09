Carlyle Humphrey, 91, of Deep Run died Sept. 3, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Gray Branch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. before the service at the church.

Arrangements by Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston.





