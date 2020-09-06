Carlyle Humphrey, 91, of Deep Run passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Gray Branch Free Will Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vonnie Ree Deaver Humphrey; parents, Oscar Humphrey and Emma Smith Humphrey; daughter, Sheila Jeanette Tilghman; sisters, Evelyne Stroud, Annie Lee Smith, Marjorie Hill, Ethel (Sweetie) Lee, Burnice Gray; brothers, Jake Humphrey, John Humphrey, Alfred Humphrey and Clarence Humphrey.
Carlyle was a lifetime farmer and was happiest when he was riding his John Deere tractor. He was a special husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and son. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and especially enjoyed sharing meals with them.
He is survived by his son, Wendall Carlyle Humphrey and wife Isabel; son-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Tilghman; granddaughters Pamella Lynn Mills and husband, Ethan Allen Mills, Samantha Marie Saucedo and husband, Raul Saucedo and Carly Jenice Humphrey; grandsons, Charles Carlyle (C.C.) Tilghman and wife, Karen Diane Tilghman, Kenric Carly (K.C.) Tilghman; great-granddaughter, Emilia Anne Mills; great-grandsons, Cutter Carlyle Tilghman, Seth Austin Smith, Garett Lane Smith; brother, Ralph Humphrey and special niece and caregiver, Emma Jane Smith.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Gray Branch Free Will Baptist Church followed by graveside service at Gray Branch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ray Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lenoir County Relay For Life
, 2183 Davis Mill Road, Deep Run, NC 28525.
Due to COVID-19, it is requested that social distancing be practiced during this time and that everyone please wear a mask.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.