|
|
KINSTON - Carol Elizabeth Wentz, 75, of Kinston passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Carol was born and raised in San Diego, California. She was a wife and homemaker for 54 years, and also a substitute teacher for the Kinston High School System for many years. She enjoyed singing in her church choir at St. Mary's, and being involved in her community. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her three children, her three Heathers, grandchildren, great-grandchild and embraced every moment with them. We express our love and appreciation: "Mom, you have given so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us, loving us, and always, always paving the way for us. We will work hard to reach the standard you set. Farewell sweet mama. You were simply magnificent." Carol is survived by her husband Hugh; sons Matthew and wife Heather Nicole, Kirk and wife Heather Marcela, Brant and wife Heather Ann; grandchildren, Kaleb, Issac and wife Amber, Ashley and wife Ana, Levi, Ty, Sarah, and Kalisa; great-grandson Bruce; and brother, Tom Rock. A private memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123; www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 18, 2020