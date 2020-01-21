HAVELOCK - Carol Jean (Jeannie) Eberle passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, January 11, 2019. She was 69 years old. A 30+ year native of Craven County, she was born May 30, 1950 to the late Lt Col Thomas Gorman and the late Helen Gorman of Salinas, California. After attending elementary school and junior high school in Germany, her family moved stateside where she graduated from Salinas High School (California) in 1968. After high school she followed a boy into the US Navy, traveled the world, dated Navy SEALs, and met the US Marine that would become her husband of 36 years. She retired from the US Navy (26 years) and federal civil service.
Jeannie is survived by her husband Kevin F. Eberle, her son Kevin D. Eberle (Amy Eberle) of Nashville, TN, her daughter Helen Daisy Jean Bratton (Zachary Bratton) of San Antonio, TX, and her grandchildren Andrew, Cameron, Zachary, and Alekzandria.
Her family will have a private memorial and her body will be donated for science and research purposes per her wishes.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 21, 2020