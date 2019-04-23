Carol Tyndall, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on April 20, 2019. She was a member of Comfort Volunteer Fire and Rescue for over thirty years. She retired from Jones County after more than 20 years of dedicated service. She had a genuine love for Jones County and its residents. She was a fireman, EMT-I, teacher, Emergency Management Coordinator and a volunteer. She will be most remembered for her laughter, kindness and love of life. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jody Philyaw of Hampstead; daughters, Liz Hargett and husband Madison of Trenton, Lynn Lasseter and husband Vincent of Jacksonville and Gwen Rouse and husband Jimmy Jr. of Trenton; brothers, Kenneth Points of Chesterfield, SC and Brient Stilley of Grantham, NC; sisters, Sandra Smith of Heath Spring, SC, Della McCain of Newport and Mona Boyette of Pollocksville; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and best friends, Debbie Philyaw and Betty Moore both of Comfort. The funeral will be held at 11 am on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Comfort Volunteer Fire and Rescue in Comfort, NC. Interment will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The family will receive friends from 7 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Comfort Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Comfort, NC. Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019